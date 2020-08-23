Sections
Home / India News / Delhi jeweller fakes robbery to escape repaying bank loans

Delhi jeweller fakes robbery to escape repaying bank loans

Police said the jeweller was under huge pressure because his business did not take off after banks gave him a loan of Rs 61 lakh.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 12:01 IST

By Shiv Sunny, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The jeweller and two of his friends have been arrested for the fake robbery. (Representative photo)

To escape paying the EMIs on loans he had taken for his gold jewellery business, a man got his friend to wear a burqa and use a toy gun to carry out a fake robbery of gold worth Rs 61 lakh from his shop in Central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal on Friday night, the police said on Sunday.

While the “robbery” itself was carried out convincingly -- the jeweller got himself thrashed and bound up with rope -- the police scrutinized CCTV footage to determine that he had allowed a friendly entry to the robber and that it was eventually a fake robbery, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (central district).

The police have arrested three men -- the jeweller Abhijeet Samanta, and his friends property dealer Farhan and mechanic Munna.

While Farhan allegedly arranged the burqa and the toy gun, Munna was the man who carried out the fake robbery.



The DCP said that 40-year-old Samanta had a jewellery making shop and he would supply readymade gold jewellery to showrooms in Central Delhi. “Between 2017 and 2018, he had taken loans of a total of Rs 61 lakh from three banks to enhance his business. But his business never took off the way he had hoped,” said the DCP.

It turned worse during the lockdown as he got no business and the banks were pressuring him to pay the equated monthly installments (EMIs) for the loans.

“Samanta thought that if he could show that his gold stock was robbed, he could avoid having to pay the loan. So, he roped in his two friends,” said the DCP.

While he asked Farhan to arrange the toy gun and a burqa, he tasked Munna with the fake robbery, the officer said.

As per the plan, Samanta had returned to his shop after collecting a payment of Rs 50,000 from a jeweller around 8.30 pm on Friday.

“Soon after he entered his shop, Munna wearing a burqa followed him, placed the gun on his forehead, beat him up and robbed the cash from him. Samanta then allowed himself to be tied up with a rope and then pretended that he was forced to hand over the keys to the lockers. Munna picked up a 1.6 kilo of gold and another one kilo gold brick and fled,” said the DCP.

On receiving a call soon after the fake robbery, the police began checking the CCTV footage inside and outside the shop.

“Samanta and Munna had done well to make it appear like a real robbery, but the shopkeeper leaving the door open behind him aroused our suspicion. So, we began observing the footage more keenly and found Samanta’s overall behavior during the robbery quite fishy,” said the DCP.

Police said that they questioned Samanta for six hours on Saturday following which he broke down and revealed his plan.

The police have recovered all the gold, the burqa and the toy pistol.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi jeweller fakes robbery to escape repaying bank loans
Aug 23, 2020 12:01 IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors defend lowest total in CPL history
Aug 23, 2020 11:55 IST
Kokilaben ‘rap’ video sparks meme fest, #rashi trends on Twitter
Aug 23, 2020 11:54 IST
Chetan Chauhan died due to poor treatment at Lucknow hospital, not because of Covid-19: SP leader
Aug 23, 2020 11:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.