Home / India News / Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat, Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi: List of new trains available from October 15

All zones of the railways are gearing up for more passengers from October 15.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 19:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Apart from special passenger trains to cater to the upcoming festivals, there will be additional local trains for Mumbai commuters from October 15. (PTI)

With more relaxations being allowed across the country from October 15, the railways will also increase the number of trains keeping the festive season in mind. Schools, cinema halls, swimming pools are also partially opening in the country — depending on concerning state government’s decision — from tomorrow.

Here is a list of trains starting from October 15

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has earlier announced the resumption of the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express from October 15. This will come as a relief for pilgrims planning to visit Vaishno devi during Navratri. “As follow-up to discussion with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal two days back, the Ministry of Railways has announced resumption of Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Katra from October 15. A huge relief and exciting information for pilgrims on the eve of Navratras,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi Express



The Northern Railways has decided to restart Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express via Chandigarh from October 15 in view of the upcoming festival season. The train will depart from the New Delhi railway station at 7:40am and reach Chandigarh at 11:05am. On the return journey, it will depart from Chandigarh at 6:20pm and reach New Delhi at 9:55pm.



Special 200 festival trains

These trains will be running between October 15 and November 30. These festival special trains will be operated at a speed of 55kmph and the fares applicable will be those of special trains.

Railways started operations of 15 pairs Rajdhani-like special trains connecting Delhi with different parts of the country on May 12 and 100 pairs of long-distance trains on June 1. It also started 80 trains additionally on September 12.

Mumbai local

The Western Railway has decided to run additional 194 special services, including 10 AC trains, from October 15. With this, the number of suburban trains running in Mumbai will be 700. Out of the increased 194 new services, 49 services will be during morning peak hours and another 49 will be during evening peak hours.

