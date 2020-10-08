Sections
Home / India News / Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train to resume soon: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train to resume soon: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Train services in the country, which were halted in late March due to coronavirus induced lockdown, are being resumed in a graded manner.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 11:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

The Vande Bharat Express, during its trial run between Delhi and Katra. (PTI)

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Katra, home to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, will resume soon.

He said the matter of resumption of train to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Navratri festival was discussed with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

“Discussed with Railway Minister Sh @PiyushGoyal. #VandeBharatExpress train from Delhi to #KatraVaishnoDevi to resume soon. This should be a reassuring piece of information for pilgrims from across the country planning a visit to Holy shrine during #Navratri festival,” Singh tweeted. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, is Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur constituency.

