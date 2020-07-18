Delhi logs 1,475 new Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths mark lowest fatality count since June 9

In a few Delhi hospitals, children who have been showing symptoms of Kawasaki-like syndrome have been admitted recently. (HT PHOTO.)

Delhi logged 1,475 new Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the national capital’s coronavirus count to 1,21,582, the state health department said on Saturday. The 26 new fatalities have taken the death toll due to the viral infection to 3,597.

This is the eighth consecutive day when over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Delhi.

A day earlier, on Friday too, the national capital had reported 26 deaths, the lowest single-day Covid-19 fatality count since June 9. Yesterday, at least 1,462 new Covid-19 patients had been added to Delhi’s coronavirus tally.

The number of active cases on Saturday was 16,711, down from 17,235 on the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 Covid-19 cases, which remains the highest till date.

In a few Delhi hospitals, children who have been showing symptoms of Kawasaki-like syndrome have been admitted recently. Doctors at these hospitals have said that there is presumably a link with the Covid-19 infection.

Kawasaki disease is an illness with an unknown cause that leads blood vessels to become inflamed. It affects children, mostly aged below five.

According to Dr Dhiren Gupta, Senior Consultant, pediatrics department at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), this is part of an emerging disease called ‘multi-system inflammatory syndrome’ or the MIS, which began in the United Kingdom and cases were also reported by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States.

“In India, such trends were seen first in Mumbai and now in Delhi too. In half of the cases, it is more serious than a regular case of Kawasaki,” Dr Gupta said.

He also said “there is a link” with Covid-19 and that in some cases the antibodies react and cause problems.

India’s Covid-19 count surged to 10,38,716 on Saturday while 6,53,750 patients have recovered from the disease so far, according to data by the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 26,273 in the country with 671 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.