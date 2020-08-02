Delhi logs 961 new Covid-19 infections, 15 more deaths take toll past 4,000-mark

At least 15 people succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the toll past the 4,000 mark. On Sunday, 1,186 coronavirus patients recovered and were discharged from city hospitals. (HT PHOTO.)

Delhi on Sunday logged 961 new cases of Covid-19 taking the infection count in the national capital to 1,37,677, while the death toll touched 4,004, health department data indicated.

At least 15 people succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the toll past the 4,000 mark. On Sunday, 1,186 coronavirus patients recovered and were discharged from city hospitals. A total of 1,23,317 patients have recovered, migrated or been discharged while the number of active cases in the capital currently stand at 10,356.

Delhi has witnessed a sharp decline in the number of coronavirus cases over the last week. The national capital, earlier this week on Monday, recorded 613 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in the last two months. The city’s recovery rate has climbed to 88 per cent, but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cautioned people about being complacent and asked them to continue taking all necessary precautions.

The data of 613 Covid-19 cases was the lowest since May 27 when 1,024 fresh cases were recorded. However, the decline in fresh cases also coincided with lesser number of tests carried out in the capital.

A total of 4,289 RT-PCR and 8,441 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the health department data showed.

Cured Covid-19 patients in India crossed the 11 lakh-mark on Sunday with over 51,000 patients recuperating in a 24-hour span, the highest recorded so far, pushing the recovery rate to 65.44 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

There are 5,67,730 active cases of the coronavirus infection, which is the “actual caseload” of Covid-19 for the country now and account for 32.43 per cent of the total cases.

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 17 lakh mark with 54,736 fresh cases and 853 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,49,214 active cases and 15,316 deaths. A total of 4, 31,719 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Saturday, according to the state health department.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 60,580 active cases and 4,034 deaths.

The total number of Covid-19 samples tested up to August 1 in the country is 1,98,21,831 including 4,63,172 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Sunday.