Delhi Lt Governor overrules AAP’s decision to reserve hospitals for residents

As complaints escalated on social media of the quality of treatment at Delhi’s hospitals, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal declared on Sunday that all government and private hospitals in the city would only treat Delhi residents while the Central government hospitals will remain open to all. (Photo HT)

No patient should be denied treatment for not being a resident of Delhi, directed Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Monday, overruling the AAP government’s decision to reserve beds in government and private hospitals for only Delhi residents.

Baijal impressed upon the state government that the Supreme Court has held in several judgments that right to health is an integral part of right to life.

“Direct departments and authorities concerned of NCT of Delhi to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient on the ground of not being a resident of Delhi,” said the L-G in a statement.

Earlier today, defending the government’s decision, state health minister Satyendar Jain said, “Delhi and Mumbai are big metros which are facing a heavy brunt of the virus.” “A lot of foreigners come here, and had flights been closed earlier, the infection would not have spread that much. But given the situation now, when for the past several days, over 1000 cases are being reported every day, the situation is that Delhi people would need more space in hospitals.”

The current doubling rate of Covid-19 here is 14 days so the national capital as per that estimation will see over 56,000 cases by the end of next two weeks, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The Congress’ P Chidambaram, who also is a lawyer by training, asked the Delhi CM if legal opinion was sought before making such a decision. Citing his own case, as a person living and working in Delhi, he wanted to know from the CM as to who qualifies to be a Delhi resident.