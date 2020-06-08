Sections
Home / India News / Delhi Lt Governor overrules AAP’s decision to reserve hospitals for residents

Delhi Lt Governor overrules AAP’s decision to reserve hospitals for residents

Lt Governor Anil Baijal impressed upon the state government that the Supreme Court has held in several judgments that right to health is an integral part of right to life.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 18:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As complaints escalated on social media of the quality of treatment at Delhi’s hospitals, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal declared on Sunday that all government and private hospitals in the city would only treat Delhi residents while the Central government hospitals will remain open to all. (Photo HT)

No patient should be denied treatment for not being a resident of Delhi, directed Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Monday, overruling the AAP government’s decision to reserve beds in government and private hospitals for only Delhi residents.

Baijal impressed upon the state government that the Supreme Court has held in several judgments that right to health is an integral part of right to life.

“Direct departments and authorities concerned of NCT of Delhi to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient on the ground of not being a resident of Delhi,” said the L-G in a statement.

As complaints escalated on social media of the quality of treatment at Delhi’s hospitals, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal declared on Sunday that all government and private hospitals in the city would only treat Delhi residents while the Central government hospitals will remain open to all.



Earlier today, defending the government’s decision, state health minister Satyendar Jain said, “Delhi and Mumbai are big metros which are facing a heavy brunt of the virus.” “A lot of foreigners come here, and had flights been closed earlier, the infection would not have spread that much. But given the situation now, when for the past several days, over 1000 cases are being reported every day, the situation is that Delhi people would need more space in hospitals.”

The current doubling rate of Covid-19 here is 14 days so the national capital as per that estimation will see over 56,000 cases by the end of next two weeks, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The Congress’ P Chidambaram, who also is a lawyer by training, asked the Delhi CM if legal opinion was sought before making such a decision. Citing his own case, as a person living and working in Delhi, he wanted to know from the CM as to who qualifies to be a Delhi resident.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Happy Birthday Dimple Kapadia: The fashion on and off screen fashion icon
Jun 08, 2020 18:44 IST
How India can come out of the recession stronger
Jun 08, 2020 18:36 IST
To counter China, look for options beyond LAC
Jun 08, 2020 18:29 IST
Delhi Lt Governor overrules AAP’s decision to reserve hospitals for residents
Jun 08, 2020 18:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.