Delhi man held for raping and threatening widow, breaching her trust

Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly raping a widow, threatening her, and trying to usurp a flat that he got registered in his name after it was purchased using her money. The woman and the arrested man knew each other for more than two decades, officials associated with the case said.

The man, identified as Harjeet Singh, was caught from south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur area, nearly a month after a case under Sections 376 (rape), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered at the Rajouri Garden police station on the complaint of the 40-year-old woman, said a senior police officer privy to the development in the case, requesting anonymity. Singh is in garments business, the police said.

The woman, the officer said, in her complaint told the police that her husband died in a road accident in 2018 and she had got Rs 22 lakh as insurance claim against his death. She alleged that Singh, whom she knew for the past 23-24 years, persuaded her to invest the money in buying a property, the officer said.

“The woman agreed and gave him around Rs 17 lakh to buy a flat in Delhi’s Dwarka area. However, Singh got the flat registered in his name. When the woman learnt about it, she confronted him and asked him either to transfer the property in her name or return her money,” the officer said, quoting the woman’s complaint.

The woman has alleged that on August 5, Singh came to her house, took her to the terrace and forced himself on her. Before leaving the house, he also threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police. The woman, however, approached the police and filed a case against him, said an investigator, who is not authorised to speak to media.

“The man was absconding from his home. We raided the places he frequented but could not locate him. Our team kept collecting information about his whereabouts and on Tuesday, we caught him from Sagarpur area on specific information,” the investigator added.