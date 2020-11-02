Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Delhi: Mercury again dips to 5 degree C below normal

Delhi: Mercury again dips to 5 degree C below normal

The minimum temperature had dipped to 11.4 degrees C, 5 degrees C below normal on Sunday morning as well, as cold winds from the Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down in many parts of north-west India

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:56 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Metro train runs on a track amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi on November 1. (PTI)

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius (C) on Monday morning, 5 degrees C below normal.

This was the minimum recorded till 6.30 am and the data will be updated after taking readings at 8.30 am.

The minimum temperature had dipped to 11.4 degrees C, 5 degrees C below normal on Sunday morning, as cold winds from the Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down in many parts of north-west India, also indicating the possibility of early onset of winter.

This October was the coldest that the national capital has experienced in 58 years, with the mean minimum temperature for the month at 17.2 degrees C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Saturday.



November also started with very low minimum temperature suggesting colder days ahead.

“The western disturbance didn’t impact the plains. But it brought snowfall to Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. So, there are cold winds. Also, the sky is cloud free and at night winds are calm so the heat radiates back at night making the mornings cold,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

North-east India is likely to receive heavy rainfall.

A low-pressure area was lying over north-east and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on Sunday. The system is likely to move towards the Bangladesh coast during the next 48 hours. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall activity is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya; scattered rainfall activity is likely over Assam during the next two days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 02, 2020 09:26 IST
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
Nov 02, 2020 07:59 IST
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop further to 45,231, recoveries cross 7.5 million
Nov 02, 2020 09:30 IST
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
Nov 02, 2020 04:44 IST

latest news

Darren Clarke wins first PGA Tour Champions title
Nov 02, 2020 09:40 IST
Neena Gupta wishes daughter Masaba on birthday with a throwback pic
Nov 02, 2020 09:37 IST
SRK Birthday special: The King of Romance’s iconic love quotes
Nov 02, 2020 09:34 IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s female co-stars gush about what sets him apart
Nov 02, 2020 09:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.