Delhi Metro changes timing due to Kishan rally in Capital. Details here

In a pre-emptive measure and on the request of Delhi Police, the Delhi Metro will be regulating its services on Thursday as thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are marching towards Delhi to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Keeping both the protest and the Covid-19 rules in mind, the services will be regulated till 2pm. After that, normal services will be restored.

Here are the details:

Line 1: Regular services from Rithala to Dilshad Garden and Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda sections.

No services will be available between Dilshad Garden to Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar section of this line during this period.

Line 2: Regular services from Samaypur Badli to Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya to HUDA City Centre sections.

No services will be available between Sultanpur to Guru Dronacharya section of this line during this period.

Line 3/4: Regular services from Dwarka Sector-21 to Anand Vihar or New Ashok Nagar and Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City sections.

No services will be available from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Centre sections of this line during this period.

Line 5: Regular services from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Tikri Kalan section

No services will be available from Tikri Kalan to Brig Hoshiar Singh section of this line during this period.

Line 6: Regular services from Kashmere Gate to Badarpur Border and Mewala Maharajpur to Raja Nahar Singh sections -- No services from Badarpur Border to Mewala Maharajpur section of this line during this period.

Line 8: Regular services from Janakpuri West to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh

No services will be available from Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden section of this line during this period.

Regular services will remain available in the entire section of Line-7, Line-9, Airport and Rapid Metro Lines during this period.

After 2pm, services will resume on all lines without loops, as per the official Twitter handle of DMRC.