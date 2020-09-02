Sections
Home / India News / Delhi Metro to operate between 7am-11am and 4pm-8pm in first phase, normal services from Sept 12

The government on Wednesday released standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming the metro services under Unlock 4.0.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 20:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Metro will resume its services from September 7. (PTI photo)

In the first phase, Delhi Metro services will operate in two shifts, said Mangu Singh, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

“The trains will run from 7am to 11am and 4pm to 8pm, and normal operations from Sept 12,” he said.

“In phase 1, on 7th Sept, we are planning to start Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre. In phase 2, on 9th Sept we will start three more lines, Blue Line, Pink Line & Gurgaon Line,” he added.

The government on Wednesday released standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming the metro services under Unlock 4.0.



“Daily hours of operations may be staggered initially, which needs to be increased gradually with resumption of full revenue service by 12th September, 2020. Frequency of trains to be regulated to avoid passenger crowding at stations and in trains,” the guidelines read.

While Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Bangalore, Mumbai Line-1, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Maha Metro (Nagpur) Kolkata, Gujarat and UP Metro (Lucknow) have prepared their SOPs, Government of Maharashtra has decided not to resume operation of metro during September, 2020.

