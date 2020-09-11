Delhi Metro to resume normal operation timing from tomorrow

DMRC resumed operations after a gap of almost six moths on September 7. (Photo: PTI)

From Saturday, September 12, all trains on all lines of Delhi Metro will resume the pre-Covid timing of the operation from 6 am to 11 pm.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation resumed its services on September 7 in a phase-wise manner. On September 12, the gradual opening will be completed with the reopening of the Airport Express line.

On September 13, DMRC will run trains from 6 am despite it being a Sunday when trains generally start at 8 am.

Here is how DMRC reopened in a phase-wise manner:

1. In stage one, Yellow Line and Rapid Metro in Gurugram started their operations on September 7. The timing was 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.

2. On September 9, Blue Line and Pink Line resumed their services. The morning and evening time schedule remained the same.

3. On September 10, Red Line, Green Line, Violet Line resumed services according to the stipulated timing.

4. In stage two, Magenta Line and Grey Line resumed operations from September 11. Two hours extra have been added in this stage. The morning time is between 7 am and 1 pm. The evening running time is from 4 pm to 10 pm.

5. In stage three, which will begin from tomorrow, all lines will be operational from 6 am to 11 pm.