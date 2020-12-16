Sections
Delhi minimum temperature rises slightly, cold day conditions likely to persist

Cold day conditions are likely to persist in pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 08:49 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A view of Vijay Chowk, amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi. (File photo)

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius (until 6.30am ) today, around 2 degrees higher than Tuesday’s minimum of 4.1 degrees C.

The minimum temperature readings will be updated again at 9am by India Meteorological Department.

Cold day conditions are likely to persist in pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. Cold wave conditions are also very likely in pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next four days, IMD has said in its bulletin.

Severe cold wave conditions are likely to develop over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.



Also read | Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry from today

Dense fog is likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana today.

The all-time lowest minimum temperature recorded in Delhi is 0 degree C on December 27, 1930. Last year, the city had recorded a minimum of 2.4 degrees C on December 28.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature recorded was 18.5 degrees C at Safdarjung, 5 degrees C below normal and 16.7 degrees C at Palam, 7 degrees C below normal.

According to IMD, a cold day or severe cold day is based on two parameters—a minimum temperature under 10 degrees C, maximum temperature 4.5 degrees C or 6.4 degrees C below normal respectively.

A cold wave occurs in plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. Cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degree C in the plains. Witnessing a cold day and cold wave together means the gap between day and night temperatures was lower than normal.

“There have been intense western disturbances which have brought widespread snowfall to the Western Himalayas. Now icy winds are blowing over Delhi from that region. Climatologically also minimum temperatures fall sharply after December 15 but this year the drop has been abrupt,” Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre said on Tuesday.

Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 268 in “poor” category today morning. According to the air quality early warning system under ministry of earth sciences, Delhi’s AQI is likely to improve due to relatively stronger winds today.

Under the influence of an easterly wave, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep area from today to Sunday. Heavy rains are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today and tomorrow.

