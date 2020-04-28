Sections
Home / India News / Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad among 15 high Covid load places: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad among 15 high Covid load places: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 29,000  people in the country. (PTI)

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has identified 15 places including Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad as “high case load” and said India’s success in battling Covid-19 is dependent on them.

Out of these 15, seven districts show particularly high case volumes, like Hyderabad (Telangana), Pune (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Delhi.

Other high case load places that are “critical” in the battle against Covid-19 include -- Vadodara (Gujarat), Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Thane (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Surat (Gujarat).

“These 15 districts are critical in our battle against #Covid_19 Of them 7 show particularly high case volumes. India’s success in battling Covid-19 is dependent on them. We must aggressively monitor, contain, test, treat in these districts! We must win here,” Kant said in a tweet.



India has been under lockdown since March 25 to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 29,000  people in the country. More than 900 people have died due to the deadly virus.

The government had on March 29 constituted 11 empowered groups to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce misery of people as quickly as possible post the 21-day lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Kant, heads the Empowered Group (EG 6) on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations.

