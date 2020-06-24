Sections
Home / India News / Delhi-NCR receive monsoon’s first rainfall

Delhi-NCR receive monsoon’s first rainfall

The monsoon has not been officially declared, as there was no rain in Delhi-NCR till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:56 IST

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IMD in its long-range monsoon forecast has predicted good rains in north-west India this monsoon at 107% of the long-period average (LPA). (ANI file photo)

Delhi-national capital region (NCR) received monsoon’s first rainfall on Wednesday late morning -- three days in advance -- said the authorities at the regional weather forecasting centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon has not been officially declared, as there was no rain in Delhi-NCR till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

It will be officially declared on Thursday morning based on the rainfall received between 8:30 am Wednesday and 24 hours later on Thursday.

Intense rains are expected to bring relief from the heat, scientists said.



“These are monsoon rains that have reached Delhi-NCR. Monsoon has already covered several parts of western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night. We will officially declare monsoon over Delhi on Thursday,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, RWFC.

“We are expecting very good rains over north-west India this monsoon. Monsoon is setting in, but it can be declared on Thursday after collating the 24-hour rainfall data,” said Dr Mrutunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

IMD in its long-range monsoon forecast has predicted good rains in north-west India this monsoon at 107% of the long-period average (LPA).

LPA is the average of rainfall received in the area over a 50-year period between 1951 and 2000.

A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Odisha, which is very likely to move north-westwards during the next two days and become less marked thereafter.

A trough of low pressure is also running from north-western Rajasthan to the north-western Bay of Bengal.

These conditions are making it favourable for further advancement of monsoon, IMD said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

How small changes helped me stay focused on my goals during the lockdown
Jun 24, 2020 13:26 IST
NDRF teams deployed in Bihar districts in view of floods during monsoon
Jun 24, 2020 13:26 IST
Three more test positive in Solan, HP’s Covid tally rises to 778
Jun 24, 2020 13:25 IST
Abhishek Bachchan recalls childhood memories with Farhan Akhtar
Jun 24, 2020 13:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.