Delhi-NCR to get rain, thundershowers for 5-6 days: IMD

Thundershowers and light rainfall are expected in the Delhi-national capital region (NCR) till June 16, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities.

There is a trough (low-pressure area) running from north Pakistan to over the Bay of Bengal across northern Rajasthan.

A western disturbance is also affecting north-west India and there was cyclonic circulation over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, which has now merged with a cyclonic circulation over northern Odisha.

The combination of these three systems will lead to cloudy skies, marginally lower temperatures, and thundershowers for the next five to six days, the IMD authorities said.

“The combination of the western disturbance and the trough will ensure light rain and thundershowers. Temperatures had soared to over 40 degrees Celsius in the past two days in Delhi, when the wind direction was north-westerly. Now, the wind direction is easterly and there is a lot of moisture incursion,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

Monsoon has advanced into parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of west-central and northern Bay of Bengal; most parts of Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura and some parts of Assam and Nagaland.

The conditions are becoming favourable for advancement of monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea; Goa; some parts of Maharashtra; some more parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema; some parts of Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh; more parts of central and northern Bay of Bengal and more parts of north-eastern states during the next 48 hours.

“The conditions are likely to become favorable subsequently for further advancement of monsoon into Maharashtra; remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, entire Sikkim and some parts of Odisha and West Bengal during the next 24 hours,” IMD said in its Wednesday’s bulletin.

The low-pressure area over east-central and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal persists with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels tilting south-westwards.

“It’s likely to move west-northwestwards and become well marked during the next 48 hours. Under the influence of this low-pressure area, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 10 and 11 and over central India from June 11 to 13,” the bulletin added.