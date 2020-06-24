Sections
Home / India News / ‘Delhi, parts of UP likely to witness rainfall in the next 3-4 hours’: IMD

‘Delhi, parts of UP likely to witness rainfall in the next 3-4 hours’: IMD

“Rainfall would occur over Delhi-NCR during next 3-4 hours,” Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi said.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 09:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: People use umbrella in heavy rain. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The national capital, along with parts of Uttar Pradesh, is likely to experience rainfall in the next three to four hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday morning.

“Rainfall would occur over Delhi-NCR during next 3-4 hours,” Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi said.

Rain and thundershowers, coupled with lightning, are very likely to occur today in the next three hours over a few places in Uttar Pradesh, including Budaun, Sambhal, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Hapur, Amroha, Meerut, GB Nagar, Mathura, Hathras, Raebareli, Lucknow, Barabanki districts, IMD, Lucknow states.

 



Also read: Heavy rainfall to lash Kerala, IMD issues orange alert for several districts

The weather department had predicted monsoon to hit the national capital in the next 48 hours on Tuesday. .

The southwest monsoon further advanced in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the MeT department said on Tuesday, adding that conditions are also becoming favourable for the further advance of the monsoon into the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Rajasthan in the next 48 hours.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over remaining parts of the western Himalayan region and the plains of north-west India during 24th-25th June,” it said.

 

On Monday, the department had predicted that monsoon is likely to hit parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, in the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Weather conditions are favourable for the further advancing of monsoon over some more parts of Uttar Pradesh. The monsoon is likely to reach the Noida-Ghaziabad area within next 24 to 48 hours and subsequently across other regions of Delhi-NCR,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump hasn’t asked us to slow testing: US Covid-19 task force members
Jun 24, 2020 10:14 IST
Video of ‘floating’ helicopter sparks varied reactions among people
Jun 24, 2020 10:14 IST
Andhra govt agrees to cancel UG, PG exams, final call after CM’s approval
Jun 24, 2020 10:10 IST
Putin stages military show of strength with key vote approaching
Jun 24, 2020 10:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.