Home / India News / Delhi Police arrest 2 more people, including a Chinese national, in journalist spying case

Delhi Police arrest 2 more people, including a Chinese national, in journalist spying case

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma was produced before a city court on September 15 and remanded in police custody for six days. He has filed a bail application that will be heard on September 22.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 13:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Chinese woman and a Nepalese man have been arrested by the Delhi Police for their alleged involvement in the spy ring involving Delhi-based journalist Rajeev Sharma, who is already in police custody for allegedly passing on classified information to China, officials said on Saturday.

Sharma, a resident of Pitampura, was arrested for spying for China on September 14, police had said.

Police have registered a case under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) against Sharma, and the Chinese and Nepalese nationals have been arrested under the same charges, deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

“A freelance journalist, Rajeev Sharma, a resident of Pitampura New Delhi, has been arrested by the Special Cell in an Official Secrets Act case. He was found to be in possession of some defence related classified documents. Investigation of the case is in progress and further details will be shared in due course,” police said in a statement issued late on Friday.

Sharma was produced before a city court on September 15, a day after he was arrested, after which he was sent to police custody for six days.

