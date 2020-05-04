Sections
Home / India News / Delhi Police constable, friend shot dead in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh

Delhi Police constable, friend shot dead in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh

Bahadurgarh DSP Ajayab Singh said that the family members of the Delhi cop had accused a man named Ranbir Singh of plotting the murder.

Updated: May 04, 2020 21:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The incident took place when the duo had gone for a walk near the Line Par area and unidentified assailants shot them dead. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

A 45-year-old Delhi Police staff and his 35-year-old friend were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants near Line Par area in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Delhi Police constable Manoj of Bahadurgarh and his friend Ramesh Kumar from Kalanda village in the district.

The incident took place when the duo had gone for a walk near the Line Par area and unidentified assailants shot them dead.

Bahadurgarh DSP Ajayab Singh said that the family members of the Delhi cop had accused a man named Ranbir Singh of plotting the murder.



“Prime facie it appears that the policeman and his friend were killed due to an extra marital affair. We have registered a case of murder against Ranbir Singh and started investigation into the killing,” DSP Singh added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
May 04, 2020 21:24 IST
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
May 04, 2020 20:51 IST
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
May 04, 2020 19:32 IST
Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath
May 04, 2020 20:01 IST

latest news

Consortium of 3 start-ups employs 5,000 migrant labourers to produce low-cost equipment
May 04, 2020 21:51 IST
Wall Street pauses after April’s surge, airline stocks fall
May 04, 2020 21:50 IST
TMC to set up 1,000-bed Covid hospital
May 04, 2020 21:41 IST
DCP tests positive for Covid-19, Mumbai Police crosses 200 mark
May 04, 2020 21:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.