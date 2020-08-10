Sections
Delhi Police constable killed after speeding car rams into patrol vehicle

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 12:08 IST

By Shiv Sunny,

New Delhi: A head constable was killed and a constable injured, when a student (19), who was allegedly inebriated, drove his car into Parakram, an anti-terror police van, which was parked near Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College in Delhi University’s North Campus in the early hours on Monday, the police said.

The errant driver, identified by his first name Tushar, studies in Singapore. He is stranded at his Delhi home in Model Town because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, which has led to the suspension of all international flights since March 22.

Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (north), Delhi Police, said that Tushar’s medical examination has revealed that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Tushar was allegedly driving back home after drinking with a friend.



Tushar, who received minor injuries in the accident, has been booked under Section 299 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). If convicted, he could be jailed for a maximum of 10 years.

Delhi Police has suspended conducting drink-driving tests since March owing to the viral outbreak.

DCP Bhardwaj said head constable Wazir Singh (50) and constable Amit were inside the parked Parakram van, when Tushar allegedly rammed the police vehicle at around 1:30 am on Monday.

“The Parakram van toppled over and skidded around 15 feet because of the impact of the hit,” she added.

Amit, who was behind the wheel, managed to extricate himself out of the van, but head constable Singh was trapped inside the vehicle. “He was rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” the DCP added.

Tushar was held by Delhi Police from the accident spot.

