Sections
Home / India News / Delhi Police constable opens fire after a quarrel, 3 injured

Delhi Police constable opens fire after a quarrel, 3 injured

The DCP said that the quarrel between Rajeev’s family and another one in his neighbourhood began around 8.30 pm on Monday.

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

It was during that fight that Rajeev allegedly opened fire at the three others. Some people on Rajeev’s side too have been hurt, but there is no clarity on that. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

A Delhi Police constable opened fire using his service revolver and left three men injured following a quarrel in North-East Delhi’s Meet Nagar on Monday night, police said.

The constable, Rajeev, who is posted at the Seelampur police station; has been caught with four other suspects, Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) said.

The officer said that the three injured men have been hospitalized with bullet wounds and it was too premature to say which one of them is likely to survive.

The DCP said that the quarrel between Rajeev’s family and another one in his neighbourhood began around 8.30 pm on Monday.



It was during that fight that Rajeev allegedly opened fire at the three others. Some people on Rajeev’s side too have been hurt, but there is no clarity on that.

The trigger for the quarrel too remains unclear.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
May 05, 2020 00:06 IST
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
May 04, 2020 21:24 IST
‘Special corona fee’: Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor from Tuesday
May 05, 2020 01:37 IST
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
May 04, 2020 19:32 IST

latest news

Open to third-party audit of user data collection: Xiaomi India head
May 05, 2020 01:30 IST
Mumbai’s vehicular pollution drops by three-fourth during lockdown period: SAFAR analysis
May 05, 2020 01:07 IST
Transport answer sheets in essential service vehicles, says former Maharashtra education minister
May 05, 2020 01:05 IST
Back from Rajasthan, students from Maharashtra recount lockdown experiences
May 05, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.