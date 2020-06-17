Sections
Home / India News / Delhi Police detain at least 22 protesters outside Chinese Embassy

Delhi Police detain at least 22 protesters outside Chinese Embassy

Deepak Yadav, an additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi, said the detainees belong to a group called the Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:39 IST

By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A small group of ex-servicemen, who had come to protest outside the Chinese Embassy, were asked to return, Delhi Police officials said. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

At least 22 protesters, who had assembled close to the Chinese Embassy at Chankyapuri in south Delhi on Wednesday, to protest against the death of 20 Indian soldiers, who were killed on Monday night in a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, were detained by Delhi Police.

While a small group of ex-servicemen, who had come to protest outside the Chinese Embassy, were asked to return, Delhi Police officials said.

No one was injured in the protests, they added.

The protesters started assembling near the embassy around noon.



“They’re told to disperse, as no public gathering is allowed in the area. They’re detained, when they refused to obey the orders,” said a Delhi Police official, requesting anonymity.

Deepak Yadav, an additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi, said the detainees belong to a group called the Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

“At least 22 protesters have been detained. A small group of about 10 ex-servicemen had also reached the embassy to protest against the violent face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night, but they returned after we told them to disperse,” Yadav said.

Vikas Chaudhary, co-convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, said the protesters had assembled at Teen Murti Bhavan around 12 noon.

“The protesters started marching towards the Chinese Embassy after paying homage to the 20 martyred Indian soldiers. However, they were stopped mid-way by the police, as the area was cordoned off with barricades. Photographs and effigies of Chinese President Xi Jinping were burnt as a mark of protest. There was a minor scuffle between the protesters and the police after which 22 of our members were detailed,” Chaudhary said.

Security in and around the embassy has been intensified following inputs about several groups are planning to carry out similar protests.

Delhi Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and reserved battalion have also been deployed in addition to the Diplomatic Security Force personnel, who are in charge of security of embassies and diplomatic missions in the national capital, Yadav added.

