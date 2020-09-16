Sections
Delhi Police file over 15,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people

The fifteen people named in the charge sheet has been accused under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IPC and Arms Act.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Firefighters stand near a fire rescue vehicle as they douse burnt-out tyre market premises following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26, 2020. - (AFP photo)

The Delhi Police has named fifteen people as accused in charge sheet filed over the violence that took place in national capital in February this year.

The charge sheet filed at Karkardooma Court is over 15,000 pages. The fifteen people named in the charge sheet has been accused under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IPC and Arms Act.

The charge sheet filed by police on Tuesday does not name Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as accused in Delhi riots case.

Umar and Sharjeel were arrested a few days ago and their names will be in the supplementary charge sheet.

