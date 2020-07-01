Delhi Police inspector and gallantry award winner Sanjeev Kumar Yadav dies of Covid-19

New Delhi: A Delhi Police inspector, posted with its anti-terrorist squad (ATS) (Special Cell), died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday at a south Delhi private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment since June 18.

Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who was conferred upon a gallantry award in January, was on a ventilator support for the past few days and received two plasma therapies since he was admitted to the hospital.

Special Cell officers said Yadav could not be saved, despite the best possible treatment and efforts by the doctors at the hospital.

“Besides two plasma therapies, the doctors also administered him other life-saving treatments. But inspector Yadav didn’t recover from the viral infection,” said Neeraj Thakur, joint commissioner of police (CP) (special cell).

Inspector Yadav was posted in the south-western range of the Special Cell. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 16 after he complained of fever and other Covid-19-related symptoms. He tested Covid-19 positive the following day.

On June 18, he was shifted to Max Hospital in Saket, said Joint CP Thakur.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal offered his condolences to Yadav.

He tweeted, “My deepest condolences at the death of inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who died of Covid-19. A very brave policeman and recipient of Police medal. His death is a great loss to @Delhi Police. “

Anil Baijal, Lieutenant-Governor (L-G), Delhi, also mourned his death.

“Extremely saddened at the death of inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the line of duty fighting Covid-19. A great warrior, recipient of the Police Medal for Gallantry, he brought laurels for @Delhi Police. His untimely demise is an irreplaceable loss for the organisation. My deepest condolences!,” the L-G tweeted.

His department, Delhi Police’s Special Cell, expressed solidarity with his family and friends as they mourned the loss of their brave colleague.

“Special Cell stands in solidarity with the family and friends of our brave colleague inspector Sanjeev Yadav, PMG (Police Medal for Gallantry), who has entered another world leaving behind a rich legacy. As we mourn the death of our brother-in-arms, we are inspired to reaffirm our oath to the Constitution and to the citizens of this great nation,” the Special Cell tweeted from its official handle.

The inspector is survived by his wife and two children – a son (17) and a daughter (11) – who live in east Delhi.

So far, 10 personnel from the Delhi Police have succumbed to SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

Head constable Dheer Singh, who was posted in the police control room (PCR) unit, died at Lady Harding Hospital on Tuesday.

Over 2,000 Delhi Police personnel have tested Covid-19 positive, but more than 1,300 have recovered from the viral infection and resumed their duties so far, officials said.

Head constable Amit Kumar (31) of Bharat Nagar police station was the first Delhi Police personnel to die of Covid-19 on May 5.

Officials said the Delhi Police has taken a raft of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 outbreak among the personnel and their family members. Beds have been reserved for them in government and private hospitals and isolation centres have been set up for asymptomatic personnel, who are advised to be quarantined at home. However, many such patients don’t have enough space at their homes to self-quarantine themselves.

A dedicated Covid-19 test centre for the police personnel is also operational at Shalimar Bagh, which can test 50 samples daily.

Six police vehicles have been designated for ferrying personnel to quarantine centres or hospitals from their homes in strict compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

A circular has been issued on how to work amid the pandemic and avoid coming in physical contact with colleagues and the public. The focus is on the use of technologies to avoid physical contacts. Most of the meetings are being done via video-conference links.