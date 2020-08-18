Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Police inspector dies of Covid-19

Delhi Police inspector dies of Covid-19

Inspector Sanjay Sharma, a 1997 batch officer, was admitted to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj after he developed symptoms a fortnight ago and then tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 11:16 IST

By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On August 1, a Delhi Police head constable posted to the Defence Colony police station in south Delhi had succumbed to Covid-19. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))

A 51-year-old Delhi Police inspector posted with the Police Control Room (PCR) died of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday morning at a hospital in south Delhi. He is the 16th Delhi Police personnel to succumb to the disease.

Inspector Sanjay Sharma, a 1997 batch officer, was admitted to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj after he developed symptoms a fortnight ago and then tested positive for Covid-19.

As his condition deteriorated, Sharma was administered plasma therapy. According to senior police officers, Sharma’s friends and colleagues, who recently recovered from Covid-19, had donated the plasma.

On Monday night, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away around 7.45am on Tuesday, an officer, who did not wish to be named, said.



The Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Sinha said, “We tried our best. Some of our officers, who recovered from the disease, donated plasma. He was given plasma therapy. We also provided his family with whatever help they needed. He is survived by his wife and a son who is studying in IIT-Delhi,” Sinha said.

On August 1, a Delhi Police head constable posted to the Defence Colony police station in south Delhi had succumbed to Covid-19. The 52-year-old was admitted to the ICU at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a designated Covid-19 hospital, at Tahirpur in northeast Delhi.

Before Dhar, 14 officers of the Delhi Police, including a decorated inspector of the special cell, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, succumbed to Covid-19. Last month, three policemen died of the infection.

Over 2,500 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the infection so far, of which over 2,000 have recovered and resumed their duties, said another officer requesting anonymity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ARIIA 2020 Rankings: IITs dominate Education ministry’s Innovation rankings
Aug 18, 2020 12:22 IST
Vinesh Phogat pulls out of national camp citing health risk, irks WFI
Aug 18, 2020 12:24 IST
Latest on Covid-19 research: From immune response to psychiatric risk and plasma therapy
Aug 18, 2020 12:22 IST
Anuv Jain: An artist cannot be scared of sharing emotions
Aug 18, 2020 12:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.