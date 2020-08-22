Delhi Police launch hearse van facility for poor, homeless

Sections
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 13:29 IST

By Anvit Srivastava,

The Delhi Police have started a facility to assist people who cannot afford to hire hearse vans for their dead kin and to transport unidentified bodies found on the city’s roads. The facility will also be available for transporting bodies of those who succumb to Covid-19, officials said.

From the homeless, who died natural deaths to hit and run accident victims or those who die of drug overdose, police find at least 6-10 bodies across the city daily. Until August 15, the number of unidentified bodies recovered this year was 937.

Police officers said, apart from transporting unidentified dead bodies, the facility of free hearse vans has also been introduced keeping in mind the Covid-19 deaths. They added in many cases of deaths related to the disease, there were complaints from family members that ambulance vehicles were either not available or were charging hefty sums for transporting bodies.

The facility started in Central police district on Friday and will be available in areas like Daryaganj, Karol Bagh, Rajinder Nagar, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, Jhandewalan, Patel Nagar, Nabi Karim and Paharganj. Other police districts are also expected to adopt the idea soon, officials said.



Deputy police commissioner (central) Sanjay Bhatia said the facility will be available round the clock. “Those who want to avail the facility in tough times can request it through their police stations concerned. Apart from the driver, there will be two other policemen in the vehicle for assistance. The staff will take all required precautions and measures to ensure their and other’s safety.”

