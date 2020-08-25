Delhi Police orders probe after video of cop thrashing man goes viral

Two days after a video of a policeman thrashing a man went viral on social media, Delhi Police said it has ordered an enquiry to probe the incident.

The video first surfaced on social media on Sunday showing a policeman in uniform beating a man with a stick. In the video, the man could be seen lying on the road joining his hands, apparently pleading the policeman to let him go. Another policeman is also seen standing close by.

A senior police officer said they’ve been told that the video is from Delhi’s RK Puram area but the date of the incident or the credentials of the man are not clear. The officer also said the police have not received any complaint against the policemen.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya on Tuesday said an inquiry has been ordered and departmental action would be taken against the policeman based on its outcome.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) has been asked to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the matter.