Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Delhi Police receives 750 calls on its helpline number regarding lockdown in 24 hrs

Delhi Police receives 750 calls on its helpline number regarding lockdown in 24 hrs

A total of 30,899 calls were received by the police till Friday on its helpline (011-23469526), they said. Police received 750 calls from 2 pm on Sunday to 2 pm on Monday.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 19:34 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Out of the 750, fifty-two were related to areas outside Delhi, which were referred to the respective state helpline numbers. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO))

The Delhi Police received over 700 calls on its 24x7 helpline number from 2 pm on Sunday and the same time on Monday, seeking assistance on issues faced during the lockdown, officials said.

A total of 30,899 calls were received by the police till Friday on its helpline (011-23469526), they said. Police received 750 calls from 2 pm on Sunday to 2 pm on Monday.

Out of the 750, fifty-two were related to areas outside Delhi, which were referred to the respective state helpline numbers.

Four calls were related to no food or no money, which were forwarded to NGOs. A total of 558 calls were related to movement passes, they added.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
Apr 27, 2020 20:45 IST
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
Apr 27, 2020 20:49 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Mohali admn starts online career counselling for youth
Apr 27, 2020 20:48 IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh to help Punjab revive post-Covid state economy
Apr 27, 2020 20:45 IST
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
Apr 27, 2020 20:49 IST
Arun Govil played Lakshman in Jeetendra’s Lav Kush after playing Lord Rama
Apr 27, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.