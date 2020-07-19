Sections
Home / India News / Recovered Delhi cops donate plasma for Covid-19 patients, health minister lauds move

Recovered Delhi cops donate plasma for Covid-19 patients, health minister lauds move

The Delhi Police have joined hands with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) so that policemen who have recovered from the infectious disease can donate plasma to poor patients infected with Covid-19 and the problem of shortage of plasma for therapy does not arise.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Police personnel who have recovered from coronavirus donate their blood for plasma at AIIMS in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO.)

Nearly 2,532 personnel of Delhi Police have tested Covid-19 positive and at least 12 policemen have succumbed to the viral infection till date. Those who have recovered have started donating plasma and have now become ‘Plasma Warriors’, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

“2,532 personnel of Delhi Police got infected with Covid-19 while a dozen policemen died due to it. Those who have recovered have donated their plasma. I thank these Corona Warriors; they have now become ‘Plasma Warriors’. A person who has recovered from Covid-19 can donate plasma twice a month,” Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

“Around 84% of Delhi Police personnel have recovered from Covid-19. We have tied up with AIIMS so that we can provide plasma to the needy and the problem of shortage doesn’t arise. This will encourage others also to donate their plasma,” Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava said.



Delhi on Saturday added 1,475 new Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the national capital’s coronavirus count to 1,21,582, the state health department said. The 26 new fatalities have taken the death toll due to the viral infection to 3,597.

This is the eighth consecutive day when over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Delhi.

A day earlier, on Friday too, the national capital had reported 26 deaths, the lowest single-day Covid-19 fatality count since June 9. The number of active cases on Saturday was 16,711, down from 17,235 on the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 Covid-19 cases, which remains the highest till date.

