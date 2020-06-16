Delhi ramps up fight against Covid-19 as tally swells over 44,000

Sections
A total of 16,500 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in the national capital so far.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a visit to the Suryaa hotel which is being turned into a makeshift Covid-19 facility and has been attached with the Holy Family Hospital. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Delhi recorded 1,859 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday to take the tally to 44,688, the Delhi government’s health department said.

Casualties have gone up to 1,837 with 93 more deaths.

A total of 520 patients were discharged on Tuesday that took the total number of those cured/discharged to 16,500, the health department said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who was admitted to a hospital due to high fever, tested negative. He will be tested again for Covid-19 on Wednesday.



The Delhi government has also ramped up its fight against Covid-19 as it attached the 5-Star Taj Mansingh Hotel with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to help the city deal with the surge in Covid-19 cases.

In an order, the government said that the central Delhi hotel will “isolate and place all its rooms at the disposal of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for accommodating more number of Covid-19 patients.”

It has ordered other hotels also to be attached to hospitals to cope with rising numbers of Covid-19 patients in the capital.

In another development, the Northern Railways moved around 300 isolation coaches at the Anand Vihar terminal in east Delhi.

“Only, people with mild symptoms will be kept here. Management of coach and patient will be done by the state,” the Northern Railways chief public relations officer (CPRO) was quoted as saying by ANI.

Last week, the government estimated that the capital might need 5.5 lakh hospital beds for Covid-19 patients by the end of July.

