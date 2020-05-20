Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Delhi records 1,000 cases in 48 hours, cases cross 11,000

Delhi recorded 534 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, taking its tally to 11,088, according to the daily bulletin released by the Delhi government

Updated: May 21, 2020 01:45 IST

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A migrant woman with her child waits outside a government school to get screened before boarding a bus for her native place, during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in east Delhi, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (PTI photo)

Delhi hit the 10,000 mark in terms of Covid-19 cases on Monday; it logged another thousand cases in just two days, mirroring trends in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, which have seen an increase in the number of cases over the past two weeks.

Delhi has added half its cases since May 5.

The number of deaths in Delhi increased by 10 to 176 according to the bulletin, putting the mortality rate of the infection in the city to almost 1.6%, much lower than the national average of 3.05%.



“This is the mortality rate based on the number of infections that have been detected. The percentage would be lower still if we consider the asymptomatic people who might not have been tested,” said Dr SK Sarin, director of Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences and the head of the five-member committee that aided the Chief Minister in Covid-19 preparedness.

None of the 10 deaths mentioned in the bulletin happened during the last 24-hours. The three-member death review committee is currently in the process of adding deaths that have happened in the past to the city’s toll after examining the patient case files, investigations, and death summary.

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed all designated Covid-19 hospitals to strictly follow the standard operating procedures and submit death reports every day at 5pm before the death committee meets. “It has been observed that in spite of the order, healthcare facilities in Delhi are not reporting death (in time) of Covid positive persons as per the SOPs circulated,” the order from the Delhi health secretary Padmini Singla said.

The new SOPs were released by the government on May 10 after a discrepancy in the number of deaths reported in the daily bulletin and from the individual hospitals was highlighted. The backlog deaths started being recorded to the cumulative toll May 12 onwards.

“After the SOPs were put in place the reports from the hospital did start coming in,” said a senior official from Delhi’s health department.

Of the 5,720 people still with the infection in the city, around 30% are admitted to designated Covid-19 hospitals with severe symptoms. Over 41% of the people in the city still with the infection – 2,358 people – are in home isolation.

Only 23 are on ventilators. Lok Nayak hospital, which has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in the city has 30 people in the intensive care unit and none on ventilator. At All India Institute of Medical Sciences, which has the second highest number of Covid-19 patients, 13 people are in the intensive care unit with 10 on ventilators.

The Delhi government has also designated the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Sarita Vihar as a Covid Care Centre for admitting those with mild symptoms. This is in addition to three of the Delhi government-run AYUSH hospitals designated as Covid Health Centres.

