Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Delhi records 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases, positivity rate dips to 5.1 per cent

Delhi records 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases, positivity rate dips to 5.1 per cent

Delhi, at present, has 10,409 active cases out of which 5,367 continue to be treated for the infection in home isolation, according to the health bulletin issued by authorities.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

With another round of fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Friday, Delhi’s tally rose to 1,42,723 after 1,192 new positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The national capital also witnessed 23 new deaths, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,082.

The city has recorded a positivity rate of 5.1 per cent after conducting over 23,385 tests in the last 24 hours, down from 6.4 per cent recorded a day earlier.

As of Friday, Delhi has close to 18,000 beds, out of which 2,545 beds have been occupied by people under quarantine including those who are traveled to the city by Vande Bharat Mission flights and Bubble flights.



The total number of containment zones as of Friday were recorded at 466.

Delhi has conducted 58,964 tests per million, the health bulletin stated, adding that total 11,20,318 tests have been conducted so far.

