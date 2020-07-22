Delhi records 1,227 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by more than 300

Delhi recorded 1,227 new cases of Covidf-19 on Wednesday, taking its tally to over 1,26,323 while the death toll in the pandemic to 3,719 with 29 casualties, the state health department said.

On Monday, the fresh cases of Covid-19 had dipped to 954 after ranging between 1,000 to 2,000 for the previous nine days. On Tuesday, fresh cases had risen by1,349.

The number of active cases in the national capital also fell by 334 to 14,954 from Tuesday’s count of 15,288.

For the past two weeks, Delhi has witnessed a steady decline in the number of fresh cases. The national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 on June 23.

At one point, the Delhi government feared that the capital would end up with more than five lakh cases of Covid-19 by the end of July.

Delhi’s recovery rate which had fallen to nearly 36% in June has now risen to 84% which is much higher than the national recovery rate of 62.72%.

Delhi’s fight against Covid-19 gathered steam after the Union home ministry intervened to announce a series of steps including rapid antigen tests for the city’s residents, re-mapping containment zones and setting up new facilities for Covid care.

The number of tests has also gone up almost three-fold from about 7,000 a day to more than 20,000 now.

A serological survey has revealed that almost 23% of the capitals’ population has beenexposed to teh virus whiel 77% remain susceptible to it.