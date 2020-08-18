Sections
Home / India News / Delhi records 1,374 new Covid-19 cases, active cases rise further

Delhi records 1,374 new Covid-19 cases, active cases rise further

In addition to active cases, Delhi’s positivity rate also rose to 6.8 per cent on Tuesday, higher from 5.2 per cent recorded on Monday.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A cyclist crosses a mural reading 'The Real Warriors of Covid-19' honouring coronavirus frontline workers, in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 1,374 fresh coronavirus case and 12 new deaths, taking the total positive cases tally to 1,54, 741, while the death toll mounted to 4,226. In the last 24 hours in national capital, 1,146 people have recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from the hospital, officials said.

Tuesday’s statistics from Delhi health bulletin indicate that the active cases in the city have increased. Compared to 10,852 from Monday, Tuesday saw active cases climbing past 11,000 mark. Out of 11,068 active cases, 5351 patients are being treated in home isolation.

The state authorities conducted 20,266 tests on Tuesday — 14,847 rapid antigen tests and 5,419 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests, comparatively higher than the number of tests i.e. 14,988 conducted a day earlier.

In addition to active cases, Delhi’s positivity rate also rose to 6.8 per cent on Tuesday, higher from 5.2 per cent recorded on Monday.



Delhi has 16,787 beds available in COVID hospitals for treating people who contract the virus infection. Out of these, 3,674 beds have been occupied by people travelling to Delhi via Vande Bharat Mission and Bubble flights.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 13,37,374, pushing the tests done per million to 70,388.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi records 1,374 new Covid-19 cases, active cases rise further
Aug 18, 2020 23:05 IST
Chandigarh: Include pvt nursing homes in Covid fight, MP Kirron Kher suggests at admn meet
Aug 18, 2020 23:02 IST
Congress objects to notification for delimitation of Ambala MC wards
Aug 18, 2020 23:01 IST
Job racket busted, five held for promising jobs at Delhi airport
Aug 18, 2020 22:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.