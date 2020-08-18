Delhi records 1,374 new Covid-19 cases, active cases rise further

A cyclist crosses a mural reading 'The Real Warriors of Covid-19' honouring coronavirus frontline workers, in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 1,374 fresh coronavirus case and 12 new deaths, taking the total positive cases tally to 1,54, 741, while the death toll mounted to 4,226. In the last 24 hours in national capital, 1,146 people have recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from the hospital, officials said.

Tuesday’s statistics from Delhi health bulletin indicate that the active cases in the city have increased. Compared to 10,852 from Monday, Tuesday saw active cases climbing past 11,000 mark. Out of 11,068 active cases, 5351 patients are being treated in home isolation.

The state authorities conducted 20,266 tests on Tuesday — 14,847 rapid antigen tests and 5,419 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests, comparatively higher than the number of tests i.e. 14,988 conducted a day earlier.

In addition to active cases, Delhi’s positivity rate also rose to 6.8 per cent on Tuesday, higher from 5.2 per cent recorded on Monday.

Delhi has 16,787 beds available in COVID hospitals for treating people who contract the virus infection. Out of these, 3,674 beds have been occupied by people travelling to Delhi via Vande Bharat Mission and Bubble flights.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 13,37,374, pushing the tests done per million to 70,388.