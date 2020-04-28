Delhi records 206 new Covid-19 cases but no casualty for 4th straight day

Sections
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A doctor wearing a protective suit seals a bag containing a swab sample vial, at a testing center for Covid-19 in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

Two hundred and six new cases on Tuesday took the count of Covid-19 cases in Delhi to 3,314 but the national capital held the casualties at bay for the fourth straight day at 54, the health department said.

A total of 1,078 people have recovered while the number of active cases is 2,182.

Delhi had recorded 190 positive cases on Monday and 293 on Sunday.

Authorities in Delhi conducted 3,459 tests on Tuesday. A total of 43,370have been tested so far out of which 3,314 have tested positive. A total of 36,196 people have tested negative and the results of 3,295 samples are pending. The rate of testing has now gone up to 2,147 per million of the population.



India’s total number Covid-19 cases stood at 29,453 on Tuesday.

The Delhi government which is fighting to slow down the rate of infection in the city, has designated almost a hundred containment zones to check the spread of coronavirus.

The state government had been banking on plasma therapy to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients but the Union health ministry on Tuesday advised against considering plasma therapy as regular treatment until there is robust scientific evidence to support its efficacy.

