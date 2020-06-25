Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Delhi records 3,390 Covid-19 cases, widens undesired lead over Mumbai

Delhi records 3,390 Covid-19 cases, widens undesired lead over Mumbai

Delhi had recorded the highest coronavirus spike for a day on Tuesday, with close to 4,000 positive cases.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 22:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi also revised the testing protocol for Covid 19 infected patients under home isolation today. (PTI Photo)

Delhi recorded 3,390 new Covid 19 positive cases and 64 cases of fatalities due to the infectious disease on Thursday. The total number of positive cases registered in the capital so far stands at 73,780—the highest for any city in the country. Capital also reported 3,328 recoveries in the last 24 hrs which has taken the total number of discharges to 44,765. 2,429 people have succumbed to the disease in the city ever since the outbreak, according to the data released by the health department.

Mumbai is the second worst affected city in the country with a case count of 70,878, with the reporting of 1,350 new cases on Thursday.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Delhi had recorded 3,947 cases on Tuesday, its largest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases so far. The capital currently has 26,586 active cases, less than half of total cases registered in the city-state.

Earlier today, a major bone of contention between the Delhi government led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party and L-G Anil Baijal was resolved with the Raj Bhawan withdrawing its earlier direction which had made it mandatory for Covid-19 patients, including those under home isolation, to visit Covid care centres for health assessment.



The Arvind Kejriwal government has been vociferously opposing the move, claiming it was not only impractical given the additional stress it was likely to put over the existing health infrastructure but was also inconvenient for patients under home isolation, whose visit to a Covid-care centre was likely to increase the chances of further spread of the infection.

Also Read: Delhi L-G reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal

Delhi L-G today issued a revised order, which said, medical teams will visit patients at their residence to assess whether they can stay in home-isolation or need to be sent to hospital.

Baijal added that the decision was taken in accordance with the guidance given by Union home minister Amit Shah in the meeting held on June 21 to review and strengthen surveillance mechanism for Covid positive cases in Delhi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Spike in cases in Jalandhar’s rural belt after relaxation in curbs
Jun 25, 2020 22:48 IST
Cong befooling farmers on central ordinances: Sukhbir
Jun 25, 2020 22:45 IST
Classes on loudspeaker: Jharkhand teacher beats odds of online learning
Jun 25, 2020 22:44 IST
Punjab has cotton on 5L hectares this season, highest in a decade
Jun 25, 2020 22:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.