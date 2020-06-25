Delhi records 3,390 Covid-19 cases, widens undesired lead over Mumbai

Delhi recorded 3,390 new Covid 19 positive cases and 64 cases of fatalities due to the infectious disease on Thursday. The total number of positive cases registered in the capital so far stands at 73,780—the highest for any city in the country. Capital also reported 3,328 recoveries in the last 24 hrs which has taken the total number of discharges to 44,765. 2,429 people have succumbed to the disease in the city ever since the outbreak, according to the data released by the health department.

Mumbai is the second worst affected city in the country with a case count of 70,878, with the reporting of 1,350 new cases on Thursday.

Delhi had recorded 3,947 cases on Tuesday, its largest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases so far. The capital currently has 26,586 active cases, less than half of total cases registered in the city-state.

Earlier today, a major bone of contention between the Delhi government led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party and L-G Anil Baijal was resolved with the Raj Bhawan withdrawing its earlier direction which had made it mandatory for Covid-19 patients, including those under home isolation, to visit Covid care centres for health assessment.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has been vociferously opposing the move, claiming it was not only impractical given the additional stress it was likely to put over the existing health infrastructure but was also inconvenient for patients under home isolation, whose visit to a Covid-care centre was likely to increase the chances of further spread of the infection.

Delhi L-G today issued a revised order, which said, medical teams will visit patients at their residence to assess whether they can stay in home-isolation or need to be sent to hospital.

Baijal added that the decision was taken in accordance with the guidance given by Union home minister Amit Shah in the meeting held on June 21 to review and strengthen surveillance mechanism for Covid positive cases in Delhi.