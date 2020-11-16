Delhi records 3,797 new Covid-19 cases, peak of third wave nearing end, says minister

There will be no lockdown in New Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain has confirmed on Monday. (PTI)

Delhi recorded 3,797 new infections on Monday after 29,821 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 12.73 per cent. The Capital, which has been reeling under the third wave of Covid-19 since October last week, recorded 99 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the third phase, the daily cases breached the 8,000 mark and daily death toll crossed 100.

However, health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the peak of the third wave has already been reached. Instead of further increase, the cases will now come down, the health minister said dismissing rumours of lockdown in the Capital — in view of the sudden increase in the number of case.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

On November 12, 104 deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.

Union minister Amit Shah has intervened and has announced a number of steps to tackle the Covid-19 situation, including making available 300 additional ICU beds, doubling the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the national capital to check the spiralling numbers of cases in Delhi.

Amid the increase of the cases, Delhi markets witnessed huge footfall during the festive season. In the last 15 days, over 1,000 areas have been identified as containment zones. There were 3,359 Covid-19 containment zones in the city on November 1, but the number rose to 4,430 on November 15, with the maximum 740 in southwest Delhi and the lowest 142 in northeast Delhi.

According to data, there were 4,016 containment zones in the national capital on November 11, followed by 4,141 (November 12), 4,184 (November 13) and 4,288 (November 14). In a containment zone summary as on November 15, the revenue department said that Delhi’s three districts have more than 500 containment zones - southwest (740), south (700), west (568) and southeast (505).