Delhi records 4,321 new Covid-19 cases, 20.5K cases in just 5 days

Active cases in Delhi rose to 28,059 on Saturday, out of which 15,371 patients are being treated in home isolation. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Delhi on Saturday witnessed another record single-day jump after 4,321 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the national capital’s tally past 2.14 lakh mark. A total of 4,715 people have succumbed to the infection in Delhi after 28 fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

In a sudden surge in the number of daily cases, Delhi has been recording over 4,000 fresh cases in the last four days. The national capital has seen total 20,543 cases in the last five days, triggering fears of a second wave among experts.

With a new testing protocol in place, Delhi’s positivity rate of the viral contagion was recorded at 7.19 per cent. As stated by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi will undergo aggressive testing of people so that maximum cases ger detected on a daily basis.

Total 60,076 people were tested in the last 24 hours — out of which 50,894 were through Rapid Antigen Tests and 9,182 were through RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests.

The rate of positive cases has shown a decline from 9.55 per cent recorded on September 1. The seven-day average positivity rate in Delhi stands at 7.92 per cent, a drop from 8.98 per cent the week before.

Active cases in Delhi also rose to 28,059 on Saturday, out of which 15,371 patients are being treated in home isolation.

As of Saturday, Delhi has 1,383 containment zones — an increase by 54 areas from the previous day.