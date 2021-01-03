Delhi records 424 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 7 months

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 494 new coronavirus cases. The capital has been recording a steady decline Covid-19 cases since the last week of December. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT photo)

Delhi on Sunday recorded 424 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), lowest in over seven months, according to news agency PTI which quoted health authorities. The national capital has been recording less than 500 new Covid-19 cases for two days in a row now. While 708 people have recovered, as many as 14 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to health authorities.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 494 new coronavirus cases. The capital has been recording a steady decline Covid-19 cases since the last week of December.

In an order on Thursday, Delhi’s health minister Satyender Jain asked the number of beds dedicated for Covid treatment in the hospitals to be reduced in view of the plummeting cases of the disease.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Delhi has also dipped below one per cent to 0.62 per cent. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi currently stands at 6,26,872 with total recoveries amounting to 6,11,243, while active cases remain 5,044.

India started off the new year with the drug controller of the country granting emergency use approval to Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and homegrown Covaxin of Bharat Biotech. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also expressed the pleasure on the restricted emergency use approval granted to the vaccines by the Drugs Controller General of India ( DGCI).

Applauding the scientists and doctors for their hard work, Kejriwal said, “The approval of DCGI for the emergency use of two vaccines made in India will give a positive direction to India’s fight against Corona. Salute to the scientists and doctors whose hard work day and night has brought us here today.”