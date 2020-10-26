Sections
Home / India News / Delhi records 54 Covid-19 deaths, highest in over 3 months

According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin, 54 fatalities, the highest in around 100 days, took the number of deaths to 6,312.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:09 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

A mascot newly launched by Delhi administration to raise awareness against rising air pollution and Covid-19 cases, at Connaught Place Inner Circle, in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The national capital recorded 54 Covid-19 deaths on Monday, the highest in over three months, while the infection count rose to 3.59 lakh, according to Delhi government data.

The case positivity rate stood at 8.23 per cent, a slight improvement from 8.43 the previous day. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.17 per cent.

Authorities recorded 2,832 Covid-19 cases on Monday. The number of new cases was 4,136 on Sunday, 4,116 on Saturday and 4,086 on Friday.

The last time the city reported such a high number of deaths was on July 16 (58).

