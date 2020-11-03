Delhi records 6,725 new cases of Covid-19, its highest single-day spike

A heath worker takes a nasal swab sample from a girl to test for coronavirus infection, at Sadar bazar, in New Delhi on November 3, 2020. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

National capital Delhi recorded 6,725 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, which took the total number of cases to 4,03,096, according to health bulletin issued by the state government. This is the highest-ever single-day spike in Delhi.

The infection claimed 48 lives in Delhi, the bulletin further said.

There are 36,375 active case in the national capital and 3,60,069 recoveries.

The Union Health Ministry had on Tuesday said that Delhi, along with Kerala, West Bengal and Manipur, have shown a rise in the number of active Covid-19 cases between October 3 and November 3.

Top officials from the Union and the Delhi governments met on Monday to discuss a recalibration of testing, treating and surveillance strategies amid the surge in number of cases.

The meeting was attended by top bureaucrats from the Union home ministry, Union health ministry, Niti Aayog, the Delhi government, and Delhi Police where the officials reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. The central officials stressed on the need to make testing more pinpointed, and called new awareness campaigns targeted at people in the 20-40 age bracket at a time when people have started moving about more freely and “pandemic fatigue” has started to set in.

Several indicators now reinforce the fact that Delhi is in the grip of its third and worst wave of infections yet. In the past week, there were 5,269 cases on average every day. The peak seven-day average was at 4,174 at the height of the second wave on September 17 and 3,446 at the height of the first, which was on June 26.