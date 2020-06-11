Delhi records 65 deaths,1,877 new Covid-19 cases take capital’s count to 34,687

With 65 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the capital’s death toll has now climbed to 1,085. There are currently, 20,871 active coronavirus positive cases in the city. (PTI PHOTO.)

The national capital on Thursday reported 1,877 new Covid-19 cases in the highest single-day spike so far and 65 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, taking Delhi’s total tally to 34,687 according to Delhi Health Department data.

With 65 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the capital’s death toll has now climbed to 1,085. There are currently, 20,871 active coronavirus positive cases in the city.

At least, 12,731 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease and been discharged from various hospitals in the capital. A total of 486 coronavirus patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The earlier highest single-day spike of 1,513 fresh Covid-19 cases was recorded on June 3.

The current doubling rate of the coronavirus infection in the national capital is 14 days, so Delhi is likely to see over 56,000 cases by the end of the next two weeks, the Delhi health ministry has predicted.

Except for June 1, when Delhi saw a spike of 990 cases, it has been recording over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases every day from May 28 to June 10, the highest being 1,877 positive cases detected in the last 24 hours.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi’s premier healthcare facility, has decided to convert its newly-built ‘Burns and Plastic Block’ into a dedicated facility to treat coronavirus patients.

With the number of Covid-19 positive cases surging both in the national capital and across the country, especially after lockdown restrictions were eased and inter-state travel was permitted by the Centre, the need for more hospital beds and ventilators has also been on the rise.

The new dedicated Covid-19 facility is likely to start by the end of this week.

The decision by AIIMS to expand and add to its existing Covid-19 healthcare infrastructure comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Delhi will need at least 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31, once people from neighbouring states begin coming to Delhi for treatment.