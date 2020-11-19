Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city

A day after Delhi reported the highest single-day deaths from Covid-19, Delhi’s total tally on Thursday crossed 5.1 lakh with 7,546 fresh cases and 90 deaths recorded on Thursday. Delhi, which is now reporting the highest number of fresh infections in the country, has a positivity rate of 12.09 per cent, according to the latest bulletin released by the government. On Wednesday. Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh cases and 131 new fatalities breaching the 5 lakh-mark. A total of 62,437 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. Over 25,000 people in Delhi are under home isolation. The city has 4,501 containment zones.

Reacting to complaints of laxity in adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, the Delhi government on Thursday increased the fine amount for not wearing face masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.

“It was felt that even though most people are adhering to a COVID-appropriate behaviour, there are some disregarding it with impunity. This in turn is not only exposing them to the deadly virus, but is also putting others at risk due to their “irresponsible” behaviour,” a statement issued by the lieutenant governor’s office said on Thursday.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the AAP government for “letting” the covid-19 situation deteriorate.

“You (Delhi government) saw from November 1 which way the wind was blowing. But you turn turtle now because we asked you some questions. The bell should have rung loud and clear when the numbers were spiralling. Why did you not wake up when you saw the situation was deteriorating? Why did we have to shake you out of your slumber on November 11? What did you do from November 1 till November 11? Why did you wait 18 days (till November 18) to take a decision. Do you know how many lives were lost during this period? Can you explain it to those who lost their near and dear ones,” the bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked.