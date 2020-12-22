Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark

Sections
With this, the national capital’s Covid-19 tally has reached 618,747, while 25 deaths took its death toll to 10,329.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 22:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi, India - Dec. 22, 2020: A health worker in PPE preserved a swab sample taken for coronavirus screening, at Saket in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times) (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Total number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi reached 618,747 as the national capital logged 939 new infections in the previous 24 hours, the latest medical bulletin issued by the Delhi government showed on Tuesday. Also, as per the bulletin, the total number of patients in the city who have defeated the disease, inched closer to 600,000 with 1,434 new recoveries taking the total number of recovered cased to 599,683.

The new positive cases in Delhi were out of 82,386 samples tested for Covid-19, the bulletin showed. Death toll, meanwhile, reached 10,329 as 25 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. With this, Delhi now has 8,375 active cases of the disease.

Daily new cases in Delhi have seen a fall over the last few days after it had emerged as the epicentre of the country’s mini Covid-19 surge during the festive season last month. In November, the city had seen more than 8,000 cases per day, as well as its highest number of deaths in a single-day, with experts suggesting that Delhi was witnessing a “third wave” of coronavirus. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, had said that Delhi “seems to have overcome the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Delhi’s latest Covid-19 numbers come on a day temporary ban on flights from the United Kingdom over the discovery of a new coronavirus strain there, will come into effect at 11:59 pm and be in place till December 31. Last night, five out of 266 passengers and crew members of a flight that landed in Delhi from London tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports. Speaking to news agency ANI, the nodal Covid-19 officer said that samples of those who tested positive were sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for research while the patients themselves were sent to a care centre.

