Delhi records highest single-day Covid-19 cases at 4,853, tally over 364,000

Delhi records highest single-day Covid-19 cases at 4,853, tally over 364,000

Delhi now has more than 364,000, including 27,873 active cases.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times Delhi

A health worker conducting testing at a Covid-19 testing center . (Praful Gangurde/HTPhoto )

Delhi reported 4,853 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to government data on Tuesday. This is also the fourth time in the past five days the number of infections has been over the 4,000-mark.

Delhi now has more than 364,000, including 27,873 active cases. The Capital also reported the highest casualties since July 7 with 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 6,312. The national capital also recorded 2,722 recoveries. Over the last one week, the daily positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the disease versus those who were tested — has also increased. Monday saw a daily positivity rate of 8.23%.

VK Paul, NITI Aayog (health) member and head of the national task force for Covid-19, said on Tuesday that Delhi is progressing towards a third peak. The Union health ministry also warned that the Covid-19 situation has worsened in Delhi amid the ongoing festivals.

Health experts had warned earlier that flouting the Covid-19 warns and social distancing practices amid the festive season, change in weather and lack of restrictions on cross-border movement might lead to a spike in cases across the country.

