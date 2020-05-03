Sections
Home / India News / Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549

Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549

For the second consecutive day on Sunday, Delhi recorded the highest rise in Covid-19 numbers ina single day.

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:49 IST

By Written by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A student is thermal screened on Sunday at ISBT in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate after being brought back from Rajasthan's Kota. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Delhi recorded a new single-day highest of 427 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the national capital to 4,549, the city government’s Directorate General of Health Services said in a statement Sunday night.

Sunday’s figure beats Saturday’s number of 384 cases which had been the highest so far.

There has been no death in the last 24 hours and the number of casualties remained at 64.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.



There are currently 3,123 active cases while 1,362 have recovered. A total of 1,071 of the active cases are in the containment zones which were scaled down to 96 on Sunday.



The statement said 330 people are under home isolation.

According to the statement, 60,246 tests have been conducted so far. But it did not give the number of tests conducted on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government would implement all lockdown relaxations that have been prescribed by the Union home ministry, although the city remains in the red zone with a high number of Covid-19 cases.

In a video conference, Kejriwal announced all Delhi government offices engaged in essential services will function with full strength and private offices will be allowed to function with 33 per cent strength.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 22:36 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
May 03, 2020 19:28 IST

latest news

Bihar BJP boss attacks Nitish Kumar over lockdown handling, JD (U) defends
May 03, 2020 23:06 IST
Lockdown extended in Delhi: What’s restricted, allowed and exempted explained in 3 lists
May 03, 2020 23:07 IST
Social distancing a challenge for restarting PGIMER OPDs, panels formed to gauge options
May 03, 2020 23:06 IST
Pak says 18 million people could lose jobs due to lockdown as coronavirus tally crosses 20,000
May 03, 2020 23:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.