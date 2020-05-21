Sections
Delhi registers 534 new Covid-19 cases; highest single-day spike takes tally to 11,088

Delhi registers 534 new Covid-19 cases; highest single-day spike takes tally to 11,088

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176. Of the total number of deceased patients, 92 were over 60 years and above, accounting for over 52 per cent of the fatalities.

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In the last 24 hours, at least 442 coronavirus positive patients have recovered and been discharged from Delhi hospitals. (SONU MEHTA/HT PHOTO.)

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 534 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike till date taking the national capital’s tally past the 11,000-mark to 11,088, Delhi’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data said.

Over 26 per cent of the total deaths in the national capital were of people in the age group of 50-59 years, according to health department data.

Over 26 per cent of the total deaths in the national capital were of people in the age group of 50-59 years, according to health department data.

As of Wednesday, Delhi has 5,720 active coronavirus cases while 5,192 patients have recovered and been discharged from several city hospitals.



In the last 24 hours, at least 442 coronavirus positive patients have recovered and been discharged.

On Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 10,554, including 166 deaths. With 534 fresh cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has climbed to a staggering 11,088.

In the national capital, the previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 500 -- was recorded on May 19.

The health department data also indicated that cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be Covid-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

