Home / India News / Delhi reports 8,593 Covid-19 cases, highest daily spike ever

Delhi reports 8,593 Covid-19 cases, highest daily spike ever

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rapped the government for relaxing restrictions, for allowing more guests at wedding events, more passengers in public transports.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A view of a crowded market as people shop ahead of Diwali festival at Sadar Bazar in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)

For the first time ever, Delhi’s daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday as the Capital reported 8,593 cases. The total tally of the city now stands at 45,9975 and the positivity rate has jumped to 13.40 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 64,121 tested have been conducted and 85 deaths have been reported. Over 24,000 people in Delhi are now under home isolation, the health bulletin said.

On Tuesday, the city recorded 7,830 fresh infections which was the highest till yesterday.

The unprecedented spike in the number of daily cases comes at a time when experts have been pointing out overall laxity in maintaining social distance. All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria has said super-spreader events might have led to the recent surge in the number of cases.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the AAP government for relaxing safety norms for public gatherings. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramanium Prasad also noted that the wearing of masks has not been made mandatory in Delhi. The court also asked the government why it has increased the number of people allowed in weddings, public transport etc.



Since October last week, Delhi has been reporting a spike in the number of daily cases. In the last two days, it has surpassed Kerala and Maharashtra in the maximum number of daily Covid-19 infections.

The onset of winter with pollution combined is being blamed for what has now officially been called the third wave of Covid-19. The first wave was in June and the second was in September. But the third wave is the worst, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said. “The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon,” Jain said earlier.

The latest report of serosurvey, which the government submitted to the high court on Wednesday, has found that Covid-19 antibodies were present in 25 per cent of the persons tested. After going through the report, the court pointed out that the virus has touched almost every household in the national Capital. One in four persons in the city appears to be infected by Covid-19, the court observed.

