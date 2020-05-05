Delhi reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in last 3 days, India a step closer to developing key drug: Top updates 

A medical screening organized for the residents of Dharavi, Mumbai, during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 46,000-mark on Tuesday with 46,433 cases. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 32,138 active coronavirus cases in the country, 12,726 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,568 people have died from the deadly contagion.

With 14,541 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 583 deaths so far while 2,465 patients have recovered. The number of coronavirus cases near the 6,000-mark in Gujarat while in Rajasthan, cases have crossed 3,000.

In the national capital, as many as 4,898 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Over one thousand fresh cases were reported in the last few days in Delhi. Over 1,030, fresh coronavirus cases were registered in the national capital between May 1 to May 3.

While the country witnesses the third phase of coronavirus lockdown, many developments have taken place recently concerning the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Here’s taking a look at some of the top Covid-19 updates:

1. A day after liquor stores lifted shutters in parts of the country, and chaos was let loose with customers flouting social distancing norms, the Delhi government has said it will charge a “special corona fee” on sale of alcohol from Tuesday. 70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption off the premises,” the finance department’s order signed by the deputy secretary reads.

2. The third phase of lockdown began on Monday and will continue until May 17 with some relaxations. Opening of liquor shops was one of them.

3. The issue of train fare for the migrant workers returning home has sparked a row with the Congress declaring that the party and its state committees would pay the fare to enable workers to return. The Union government and the BJP said that the railways was bearing 85% of the fare cost, and state governments had to pay 15%, thus allowing migrants to go back home free of cost.

4. India could be one step closer to developing the key drug, Remdesivir, to treat Covid-19. The Hyderabad based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) has synthesised the key starting materials (KSMs) for Remdesivir, the first step to develop the active pharmaceutical ingredient in a drug.

5. Union Ministry of Health has said that the ratio of Covid-19 cases recovering with the number of fatalities has improved. Data shows the ratio to be 90:10 - 10 deaths on 90 people recovering from coronavirus.