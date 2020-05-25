Delhi reports sharp single-day rise of 635 Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 14,000  

Sections
According to the health department bulletin, there are 7,006 active cases of coronavirus in Delhi while 6,771 patients have recovered or have been discharged from the hospitals. The Covid-19 death toll in Delhi has risen to 276. 

Updated: May 25, 2020 14:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A woman wearing facemask seen next to a poster of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a community feeding session during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Delhi has reported 635 fresh cases of Covid-19 in a steep single-day rise in coronavirus infections. As per the update shared by the Delhi state health department, with the addition of new Covid-19 cases, the city’s Covid-19 tally has jumped to 14,053.

According to the bulletin, there are 7,006 active cases of coronavirus in Delhi while 6,771 patients have recovered or have been discharged from the hospital. The Covid-19 death toll in Delhi has risen to 276. 

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that 508 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the national capital till May 23 midnight. The national capital has reported over 500 fresh coronavirus infections daily this past week. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that over 3,500 fresh Covid-19 cases have been registered in the national capital since the past week while roughly 1,500 patients have recovered from the infection. 



In an online address, the chief minister said that although the cases are rising, the situation is under control as most cases are not severe and are being treated at home. “The rate of fatalities is also not high, however, we are prepared for a spike in severe cases if it happens,” Kejriwal said.  Over 5,000 hospital beds will be made available for Covid-19 patients in Delhi.

Private hospitals across the national capital have been directed to keep 20% of their beds reserved for Covid-19 patients. “This will lead to the availability of 2,000 more beds for Covid-19 patients,” the chief minister said.

