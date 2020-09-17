Sections
Home / India News / Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of Delhi Police charge sheet, Natasha Narwal gets bail

Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of Delhi Police charge sheet, Natasha Narwal gets bail

Natasha Narwal’s name was mentioned in the charge sheet, though she was arrested based on another FIR.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 18:15 IST

By hindustantimes. com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Delhi court takes cognisance of the 17,000-page charge sheet Delhi Police have filed on northeast Delhi violence. (AFP)

The Karkardooma Court on Thursday took cognisance of the charge sheet Delhi Police filed accusing 15 people, including former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, of inciting violence in Northeast Delhi in February this year.

Out of the 21 persons arrested so far, police charge-sheeted 15 accused, based on scientific, documentary and testimonial evidence gathered during investigation. The remaining 6 persons are expected to be charge sheeted in due course after collecting sufficient evidence and completing statutory and procedural requirements, police said in a statement on Wednesday. All 15 have been accused under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IPC and Arms Act.

Also Read | Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people

The 17,000-page charge sheet named Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Ishrat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Safoora Zargar and Khalif Saifi.

Meanwhile, Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal, who was arrested for Jaffrabad metro station protest, got bail.

