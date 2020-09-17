Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of Delhi Police charge sheet, Natasha Narwal gets bail

The Karkardooma Court on Thursday took cognisance of the charge sheet Delhi Police filed accusing 15 people, including former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, of inciting violence in Northeast Delhi in February this year.

Out of the 21 persons arrested so far, police charge-sheeted 15 accused, based on scientific, documentary and testimonial evidence gathered during investigation. The remaining 6 persons are expected to be charge sheeted in due course after collecting sufficient evidence and completing statutory and procedural requirements, police said in a statement on Wednesday. All 15 have been accused under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IPC and Arms Act.

The 17,000-page charge sheet named Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Ishrat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Safoora Zargar and Khalif Saifi.

Meanwhile, Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal, who was arrested for Jaffrabad metro station protest, got bail.